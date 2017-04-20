Big weekend for big events: how storms may impact your plans

Before you think about changing your weekend plans (or cancelling them completely), there are some important things you should know about the potentially stormy weather:

The timelines may need to be adjusted.

It will not rain all day Friday or Saturday.

The severe weather threat is low, but the chance of getting enough rain to interfere with outdoor activities is high enough to have rain gear with you.

Here’s the long and short of it:

Friday: showers are possible at almost any time, but the greater chance of heavier storms comes from around 3pm to 11pm.

Some storms could bring hail and strong winds along with dangerous lightning. On the other hand, many communities won't get a single drop of rain Friday. It's not a 100% guarantee of a soaking rain Friday afternoon and evening!

The Storm Prediction Center's outlook shows a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe storms. That means the risk is relatively low because the coverage of storms is relatively low.

Saturday: expect some showers in the morning and a better chance of more widespread rain and storms from around lunchtime to early evening.

The timeline may need to be adjusted, so what we expect on Thursday for Saturday may change a little by the time you see a new timeline Saturday morning. Don't be surprised by that; this is an estimate at this point.

The storms coming through Saturday could bring large hail, strong winds, and a lot of lightning.

Flip through these images for some specific information on some of the events in the region:

