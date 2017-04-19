× UPDATE: Child hit by vehicle Tuesday afternoon identified, still in critical condition

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The 2nd grade student who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Ashleigh Jones.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk says Ashleigh’s bus driver dropped her and her brother off as usual, they crossed in front of the bus and went home. Sisk says the incident happened after the bus driver pulled away. He says the 10 students on the bus saw what happened and started yelling. The bus driver then turned around and helped administer medical assistance until emergency workers could get on scene.

Sisk says Ashleigh is in the intensive care unit at UAB. She is being kept in a medically-induced coma for 72 hours. Ashleigh is still in critical condition.

Johnson Elementary School Principal Brad Lewis rode Ashleigh’s bus this morning to be a friendly face to those students directly impacted by the incident. The students from that bus were also taken to a separate room for a special breakfast this morning. Lewis said he didn’t want those students to have to face the others from the school asking a bunch of questions.

Lewis said a number of people have reached out asking how they can help the Jones family. School administrators have already accepted several gift cards for the family. Johnson Elementary an Ardmore High School will also be participating an a “hat day” soon. The students will be allowed to pay a $1 fee to wear a hat. The money received will be donated to the Jones family.

The driver of the car that hit Ashleigh will not be identified. Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office don’t believe the person, identified only as a man in his 20s, did anything wrong and won’t be charged with anything in the case.