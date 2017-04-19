× Huntsville’s Big Spring Park officially reopened after months of renovations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Leaders are celebrating the reopening of a downtown gem; Big Spring Park. The western portion of the park is opening just in time for many spring and summer events planned for the area.

Mayor Tommy Battle and other city leaders gathered for a 10:00 a.m. news conference to show off the new $2 million landscape and also address how people should interact with the wildlife found in the park.