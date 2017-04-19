“This is the Last Shot:” Governor candidate files complaint against Rebekah Mason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - One of former governor Robert Bentley's former opponents now says there are two other people who still haven't been served.

Former Morgan County Commissioner Stacy George said he's taking one last shot at holding two other people accountable for the unethical scandal that ended in Bentley's resignation.

Not long after announcing his run for governor, Stacy Lee George said he's trying once again to land ethics charges against Bentley's alleged mistress and top aide, Rebekah Mason and her husband Jon.

"I'm not going after [Bentley] in this, I'm going after Mason and her husband," George explained. "This is with the same group that got Don Siegelman and [Richard] Scrushy."

Last week, the state ethics commission found there's no probable cause that mason violated ethics laws. George said she and her husband used Robert Bentley.

"I don't see him as a victim," he said. "He's out of office, that's the main thing. These folks embezzled money. She used her influence and she ran the governor's office. So I think she needs to pay, I think her husband needs to pay."

He was one of the many who went after the former governor, and says that he doesn't agree with the sentence.

But now, he hopes his filing will put the attention of the public integrity division on the Masons.