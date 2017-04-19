Subtropical Depression One forms in the Atlantic; not a threat to land

The National Weather Service issued Wednesday the first tropical advisory for the 2017 Atlantic basin calendar year.

Classified as a subtropical system, Subtropical Depression One formed in the central Atlantic Ocean about 890 miles west-southwest of the Azores. It produced maximum sustained wind speeds of 35 mph, which is 4 mph below the threshold to be considered a subtropical storm.

The system is considered subtropical because of its hybrid nature: It contains features present in both tropical systems as well as mid-latitude systems. In layman’s terms, this means that a subtropical system can self-sustain itself like a tropical system, but yet has a temperature-gradient driven property to it that drives mid-latitude systems (like warm and cold frontal passages).

Subtropical Depression One is expected to remain short-lived as it slowly drifts north-northeastward through the Atlantic Ocean. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.