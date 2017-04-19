× Madison students give back to community by volunteering at assisted living

MADISON, Ala. – Wednesday was testing day of a lot of students across the valley. Madison City Schools juniors and sophomores spent the day taking the ACT and ASPIRE tests.

Although, for the freshman and seniors, they got to learn outside of the four walls of a classroom. They went to Morningside Assisted Living.

Students from Bob Jones and James Clemens high school spent time with the residents as a part of enrichment day.

“The younger people learn from them and then they learn how to interact,” said Executive Director, Tanya Bockus.

Madison City encourages their students to give back.

“They look forward because they want to tell their story to somebody that hasn’t heard it,” said Business Office Manager, Sammie Brooks.

One resident in particular was looking forward to visitors. Ms. Edwards is 88-years-old and has lived at Morningside for ten years.

“I could be living with the children, but I like it here, I like to intermingle with the people,” said Gerane Edwards.

Some of her favorite moments are when students come to visit.

“I think we need it and I think it teaches them that some old people ain’t too bad, ya know?,” said Edwards.

She thinks maybe she can teach them a thing or two.