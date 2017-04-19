Madison Co. Democratic Women to host actress Mimi Kennedy for JFK Scholarship Dinner on May 4

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You may be familiar with Mimi Kennedy — she appears on the hit CBS show “Mom” and she’s been in a number of movies and sitcoms over the years. Kennedy will visit the Rocket City the first week of May.

Kennedy is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the JFK Scholarship Dinner, presented by the Madison County Democratic Women on Thursday, May 4. It begins at 7 p.m. at The Ledges, located at 32 Castle Down Drive in Huntsville. Tickets are still available — reserve your spot. Regular tickets are $50 each and VIP tickets are $100 each. A table for 12 is $650.

The Madison County Democratic Women were founded in 1961 to support the ideals of President John F. Kennedy. Every year, the group awards the JFK scholarship to a graduating senior who plans to pursue post-secondary education. This year’s award is for $1,000.