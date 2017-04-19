Looking ahead: stormy weather on Friday and Saturday

Scattered downpours this week have been very uneven. A few spots have had as much as two inches of rainfall; others haven’t seen the first drop of rain. This taste of summertime in mid-April ends with a more organized stormy weather pattern Friday and Saturday; that’s followed by a little taste of “Blackberry Winter” on Sunday and Monday.

The latest ideas on what you can expect for Friday and the weekend are in the video posted here:

In summary, showers move in Friday morning, but heavy storms are possible Friday evening. For the weather nerds among us, the low-level jet ramps up between 3pm and 7pm Friday enhancing the coverage (and intensity) of scattered afternoon and evening storms. Some of them could get pretty rough with intense lightning, small hail, and gusty winds along with heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms posted for much of the Valley Friday.

MARGINAL essentially means we expect some storms to approach or exceed severe limits (58mph winds, quarter-size hail), but that threat is limited to only a few isolated storms. In other words, it's not terribly widespread.

Those storms calm down Friday night, but showers linger through Saturday morning. Saturday may start out wet in spots; be mindful of that if you have plans that get you out early in the day!

Another round of heavy storms arrives between 3pm and 11pm Saturday. The outlook is similar for Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has what we'll call an 'area of interest' for active storms with hail and high winds Saturday afternoon and evening.

So what's the tornado threat? It's not zero, but we don't expect a high-end severe weather risk this weekend. It's enough to be aware of, so don't turn your back on the weather Friday and Saturday!

Traveling to A-Day? See the link below for Live Alert 19. That will be your friend in T-Town Saturday avoiding the heavy storms moving into the region.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They're always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!

