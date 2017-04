× Jury convicts DeKalb County man of murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A DeKalb County jury has found David Paul Edward Wooten guilty of murder.

The DeKalb County District Attorney says jurors delivered the verdict Wednesday morning.

Wooten was charged in connection with the killing of Bernie Wayne Clark.

Clark was found dead inside a mobile home on Gault Avenue in Fort Payne back in 2014.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27 at 9 a.m.