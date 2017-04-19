× Jefferson County authorities search for vehicle stolen with 19-month-old child inside

BESSEMER, Ala. – Bessemer Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen which has a 19-month-old child inside, according to WIAT.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from a gas station.

Police are looking for a black 2001 Chevy Monte Carlo with red stripes with the Alabama tag number 3650AV9.

