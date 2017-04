× Jackson County authorities search for missing 2-year-old boy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are actively searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said that authorities are currently searching the woods around Nat Mountain for the child.

At this time, authorities are not releasing the child’s name.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene. Refresh for updates.