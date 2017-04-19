Get Ready to Run, Bike, Swim! The 2nd Annual Blossomwood Youth Triathlon is almost here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last year the Blossomwood Youth Triathlon sold out with over 100 children participating and raised $1400! This year the goal is to double that.

The reverse triathlon (run, then bike, then swim) is geared for children ages 3 to 14 and will be broken down into 4 age categories. This is a USA sanctioned event and participants will be required to have a current USAT membership.

Money raised will go towards Space Camp scholarships for students at Blossomwood Elementary school.

Event will take place May 27th.

For more information contact (256) 714-2681.