× Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in prison

(CNN) — Convicted murderer and former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide, a Massachusetts Department of Correction spokesman said Wednesday. Hernandez’s death comes just days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case.

A release from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections says corrections officers found him hanging in his cell from his bed sheet around 3:05 a.m. this morning. Emergency personnel worked to bring him back to life, but Hernandez was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The release also says Hernandez attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit in the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass.

The former New England Patriots player was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for the 2013 killing of his former friend, Odin Lloyd.

His death comes less than a week after he was acquitted of killing two men outside a Boston nightclub back in 2012.