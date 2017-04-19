Do you REALLY know that person? Beware of fake Facebook friend requests

LIVE: Watch 4pm news on WHNT News 19
Posted 3:52 pm, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:54PM, April 19, 2017

(Photo: Getty Images)

We all get friend requests on social media from people from our past.

Maybe you went to high school with them, or it’s a former neighbor. Most people typically accept the friend request without giving it a second thought.

But in reality, you may want to think twice!

A new scam has con artists posing as old friends on social media!

Michael Hansen said it started as a Facebook friend request from a high school buddy.

Then Hansen says his friend messaged him, asking if he collected his stimulus money yet, $70,000.

The man claimed he saw Michael’s name on a list and the friend said he too got money.

“And so I went ‘oh really?!’,” said Hansen.

Michael texted the number his friend suggested and learned he would get his $70,000 government check, if he sent $850 for the delivery charge.

“That was a red flag.”

