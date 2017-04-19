× Do you REALLY know that person? Beware of fake Facebook friend requests

We all get friend requests on social media from people from our past.

Maybe you went to high school with them, or it’s a former neighbor. Most people typically accept the friend request without giving it a second thought.

But in reality, you may want to think twice!

A new scam has con artists posing as old friends on social media!

Michael Hansen said it started as a Facebook friend request from a high school buddy.

Then Hansen says his friend messaged him, asking if he collected his stimulus money yet, $70,000.

The man claimed he saw Michael’s name on a list and the friend said he too got money.

“And so I went ‘oh really?!’,” said Hansen.

Michael texted the number his friend suggested and learned he would get his $70,000 government check, if he sent $850 for the delivery charge.

“That was a red flag.”

Don’t fall for it! Get the details of this scam, on WHNT News 19 at 4:24 p.m.