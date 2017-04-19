AMBER Alert issued for missing 12-year-old from Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – An AMBER Alert has been issued for Arasely Jimenez-Vasquez. She’s been missing since Saturday.

Authorities believe Armando Aguilar, 32, abducted the 12-year-old girl.

Arasely is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

Aguilar is said to have scaring along the right side of his chin. He also has a tattoo of “Ashley” across his chest. Above the name are four large stars and there are three stars below the name.

There is a felony warrant for Kidnapping issued for Aguilar.

If you have seen either Arasely or Aguilar, call the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 658-6666 or 911.