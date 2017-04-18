× Who will it be? A race to get on the ballot for the August Senate Primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey will move up the special election for former Senator Jeff Sessions’ seat by a year.

The General Election for Alabama’s Junior Senator seat will take place this December.

Within hours of this announcement, many Republicans have come forward to say they’re considering, or are officially running against Senator Strange.

WHNT News 19`s Chris Davis is Taking Action to learn who may be on the August ballot.

After spending much of the afternoon on the phone with Alabama lawmakers, we have been able to confirm that Representative Robert Aderholt is fielding quote ‘calls to encourage him,’ Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh is considering a run, and local State Representative Ed Henry is officially tossing his hat into the ring.

WHNT News 19’s longtime political analyst Jess Brown believes that while many may say they’re thinking it over, the final list of candidates may be more limited.

“I think more will be tempted to take on Sen. Strange than will actually take the leap and do it,” said Brown.

All of this will move rapidly. The filing deadline to make the August Primary ballot is May 17, less than a month away.

So for those that do plan to enter the race, they’re going to have to do it soon so they can start raising money.

