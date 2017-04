MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Highway 72 West and Holiday Blvd. There is a working structure fire in the area.

The fire is at Ghostown Flea Market.

Huntsville Police say the westbound lanes of Highway 72 are closed at this time.

WHNT News 19 has a crew heading to the scene. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.