Shred Day set in Guntersville Friday, April 28, it's free and open to the public

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce will host a Shred Day next week, and it’s free and open to anyone.

“The first year we did this and decided to make it an annual event, we had an overwhelming response from the community. Individuals coming out, businesses,” Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce President Morri Yancy said. “We offer it after tax day, and again in the fall, after October 1.”

This upcoming Shred Day will be Friday, April 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be held in the Chamber parking lot, which is located at 200 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville. Secure Destruction Services will be on site to shred confidential and sensitive documents. “There are some items that they can’t. Three ring binders, medications, things like that they don’t accept,” Yancy said. “You don’t have to take out staples or paper clips or anything like that, just go ahead and bring your items the way they are.”

You also can’t bring thick metal and plastics and non-paper media and hard drives.

Organizers encourage you to get there early. “It’s first come, first served, and once that truck’s filled, they’ll leave,” Yancy added.

Anyone is welcome to come, whether it’s shredding your family’s unwanted documents, or if you have a small business.