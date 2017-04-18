× Sheriff: Inmate at Marshall County Jail commits suicide

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls said an inmate in the jail committed suicide on April 15.

Sheriff Walls said jail staff found Jemal Seid Mohammad, 30, dead in his cell. It appears he hanged himself.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is looking into the inmate’s death.

Mohammad, 30, was being held on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He was transferred to the Marshall County Jail from the Albertville Police Department on November 2, 2016, and was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Sheriff Walls said Mohammad is a citizen of Ethiopia, and was in the United States with a Permanent Resident card and Visa issued by United States Government. The Sheriff’s Office has had a hard time notifying the man’s family of his death and has asked for help from the Ethiopian Embassy.