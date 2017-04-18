× Rep. Ed Henry says he’s “very likely” to run for Alabama U.S. Senate seat

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – State Rep. Ed Henry tells WHNT News 19 it is “very likely” he will run for the U.S. Senate against current Senator Luther Strange.

Henry told WHNT News 19’s Chris Davis over the phone, “My wife and I are discussing the ins and outs of it,” and said a final decision could come as early as Wednesday.

This comes just a few days after Henry told WHNT News 19’s David Kumbroch, “I’m not running for the House or the Senate,” referring to the State Legislature. “I’ll be fine if I just get to go home and spend the rest of my life with my family, my friends and my community.”

Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to move the special election date up for the U.S. Senate seat.

Holding a special election will cost the state at least $15 million, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. He added he believes the office could potentially hold it for as little as $10 million.

The money for the special election is already allocated in the General Fund, and will not require special budgetary action.