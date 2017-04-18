Madison Police welcomes parents to learn more about recognizing drug use and abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Madison Police officers want to uphold their promise to protect the people and their homes. So, they're inviting everyone to a free community drug awareness event on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the police department located on 100 Hughes Road.

"Open, honest dialogue between parents and children is so important," Capt. John Stringer said while encouraging parents to come to the event.

To open the conversations, Madison Police want parents to know what they're talking about. "We would really like to start getting some information to parents who simply don't know what to be looking for."

This is why the department is hosting the free community drug awareness event.

"To make the residents of our community a little more knowledgeable, and give them some understandings about current drug trends and things they can do to help prevent it in their own home," Capt. Stringer said.

Madison officers say they have noticed a trend. "We're still seeing an issue with prescription medication," Capt. Stringer said. "It's so easy for people to get their hands on them because they're right there in the home."

They're also seeing a spike in heroin and fentanyl use.

"If you look at the national trends, we're not immune to it here," Capt. Stringer said.

But, preventing drug abuse could begin with a conversation. "Know what your children are involved in and just that act of showing that you care and you're interested, may go a long way to helping prevent your child experimenting with narcotics or developing a problem with them," Capt. Stringer encouraged.

If you are interested in signing up for the event on Thursday, email teresa.taylor-duncan@madisonal.gov to reserve a spot.