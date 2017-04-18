× Jenise Spurgeon given bond amount; can’t have contact with victims if released

FLORENCE, Ala. – A woman accused of abusing adopted and foster children appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

After weeks of being held without bond, Jenise Spurgeon now has the opportunity to get out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Jenise Spurgeon made her second appearance in court.

Spurgeon was extradited from Cape Coral, Florida earlier this month after being arrested on several hundred charges.

Charges which stem from years of abuse and neglect of foster and adoptive children; more than 10 victims.

The attorney representing Spurgeon asked Judge Carole Medley for a reasonable bond.

Judge Medley set her bond at $2-million; $500,000 of that must be paid in cash.

Spurgeon must also give up her passport, not leave the state of Alabama and sign a waiver of extradition.

The last stipulation listed is Spurgeon can not have contact with former foster children, adopted children or any victims listed in Alabama and Florida.

Before Tuesday’s hearing was over, Judge Medley set a preliminary hearing date for Jenise Spurgeon on May 24th.

Lauderdale County prosecutors said they are pleased with the bond amount, but they are worried if Jenise Spurgeon does make bond.

Her husband Daniel Spurgeon remains in custody in Cape Coral, Florida facing charges of sexual abuse of foster children there.