× Governor Ivey moves special election to replace Jeff Sessions’ seat to December

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, April 18, signed a proclamation to move the special election date for the US Senate seat vacated by now-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The new schedule sets the primary on August 15, 2017, runoff on September 26, 2017, and the general election on December 12, 2017, almost a year ahead of the previously schedule election date.

“I promised to steady our ship of state. This means following the law, which clearly states the people should vote for a replacement US Senator as soon as possible,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “The new US Senate special election dates this year are a victory for the rule of law.”

The proclamation was signed this morning at 9:21 a.m.

I promised to steady our ship of state. That's why I have decided to set new dates for the Senate Special Election. https://t.co/sHnGZX9SRJ — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 18, 2017

“This is not a hastily-made decision. I consulted legal counsel, the finance director, Speaker McCutcheon, Senate President Del Marsh, and both budget chairmen since the cost to the General Fund could be great. However, following the law trumps the expense of a special election,” added Ivey.

Governor Ivey will hold a news conference at 12:00pm on Tuesday at the Capitol in the basement press briefing area. She will provide a more detailed statement on the topic and answer media questions.

Senator Luther Strange, who former Governor Bentley appointed to fill sessions’ seat, responded to Governor Ivey’s announcement this morning: