Filing deadline for Alabama U.S. Senate seat is in less than a month, after Gov. Ivey moves election up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The filing deadline to be part of the August primary to run for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat is May 17, 2017 at 5:00 pm, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

Former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange currently occupies the seat, after being appointed by former Governor Robert Bentley to the position earlier this year. Strange took the place of current U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, once Sessions was confirmed by the Senate.

The Republican and Democratic primaries for the Senate seat will be August 15, 2017. If a runoff is needed, that will take place September 26, 2017.

The winners will face off in the general election on December 12, 2017.

Whoever wins the seat will only serve for two years, finishing out former Senator Sessions’ term. In 2020, there will be another election, for the full six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to move the special election date for the U.S. Senate seat.

Holding a special election will cost the state at least $15 million, according to Merrill. The Secretary of State tells WHNT News 19 he believes the office could potentially hold it for as little as $10 million.

The money for the special election is already allocated in the General Fund, and will not require special budgetary action.

Former Governor Bentley originally scheduled the special election to coincide with the 2018 Alabama Governor’s election, but it now will stand on its own in 2017.

