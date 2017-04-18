× Deals and freebies for Tax Day 2017

Tax Day is April 18 and if you’re stressed out, there are some deals to help calm you down.

From free food to massages, there’s plenty of deals to take advantage of on Tax Day.

Most of the deals are available at participating locations only, while supplies last so it is a good idea to check ahead of time.

Chuck E. Cheese: From April 18 to 20, guests get one large cheese pizza for free with every large pizza purchased at regular price.

Chilis: $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas.

Firehouse Subs: Look for a coupon on this chain’s website or Facebook page for a free medium sub with the purchase of another sub, chips, and a drink, from April 18 to 20.

JetBlue: The airline is offering customers who owe the IRS money this year the chance to win a free return flight. Fill out this form to enter.

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents for free.

Sonic Drive-In: Single-patty cheeseburgers will be half-priced all day on April 18, with no limit per customer. Available at participating locations while supplies last.

Staples: Shred up to 2 pounds of unwanted paper for free.

Papa John’s: A large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.

P.F. Changs: Offering 20 percent off of takeout with code TAXDAY.

Pizza Hut: 30 percent off your online order.

Planet Fitness: With coupon, you can score a free HydroMassage good between April 15 to 22.

Quiznos: Members of Quiznos’s Toasty Points rewards program can get 10.40 percent off their total purchase on April 18, plus new rewards members get a free four-inch sub after registering.