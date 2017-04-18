City to host Senior Fishing Rodeo on Thursday, April 20 at Brahan Spring Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Like to fish? If you're 55 or older, you're invited to Huntsville's first Senior Fishing Rodeo! It's this Thursday, April 20 at Brahan Spring Park.

Tuesday, the Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation brought in 300 pounds of catfish to stock the lagoon. We got a chance to see the fish as they got oriented with their new, temporary home. They look hungry, so think about what kind of bait you'll use!

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Thursday. Fishing is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and awards will follow. There are prizes for the most fish caught, the largest fish caught and the oldest person to catch a fish! You can also win door prizes from different sponsors, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Cabela's, Walmart, the Huntsville Sports Commission and Royal Rose Dinner & Seafood House.

You must bring your own fishing equipment and bait. A fishing license is required for everyone under 65 years old.

The idea for the Senior Fishing Rodeo came from Max Luther Community Center employee Henry Pope, who enjoyed working at the Youth Fishing Rodeo every summer and wanted to bring the experience to local senior citizens.

The Senior Fishing Rodeo is presented the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Madison County Senior Center.

NOTE: There is no fishing at Brahan Spring Park until the rodeo on Thursday morning.