× Child hit by vehicle in East Limestone community

EAST LIMESTONE, Ala. – Emergency responders are working to help a child who was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Copeland Road near East Limestone Road.

Teams are working to get a helicopter to the scene.

BREAKING: LCSO deputies are on the scene at Copeland Rd near East Limestone Rd where a vehicle has struck a child. MedFlight is en route. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) April 18, 2017

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll post more information shortly.