Two Huntsville Panthers sign baseball scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Monday was also signing day for two Huntsville High School baseball players. Pitcher Drew Talley is officially taking his talents to the University of Memphis while center fielder Trey Daniel is heading to Huntingdon College.

Talley finally settled on Memphis after previously committing to both UNC and Auburn.

"Memphis has been a place that stuck around with me since I was a freshman," Talley said. "I have been through North Carolina and Auburn, I have been through a lot but they have been there the whole time. Every time I've committed they have thanked me for my time. It's just a great place, great school, great coaching staff and I can't wait to get there."

Daniel says playing college baseball is something he dreamed of since he was a kid.

"Huntingdon came out of no where," said Daniel. "It literally happened two weeks coming into, going down there from spring break. I went down there, met the coach, love coach Conville (D.J Conville). I love the campus it's just a beautiful place."