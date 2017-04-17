× TONIGHT: Public invited to Huntsville’s State of the Schools Address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools and the Huntsville Council of PTA’s present the State of the Schools with Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin tonight at 6:30 PM.

The event is at the Huntsville High Auditorium, located at 2304 Billie Watkins Avenue.

It is free to attend, but you are asked to register if you want to go. Click this link to register. A reception will be held afterward.

Akin came to Huntsville City Schools following former superintendent Dr. Casey Wardynski’s departure. The school board chose Akin to lead the district. He started March 13th, but has told WHNT News 19 he is off to a running start.

“It’s been busy, but it’s been busy in a good kind of way,” Akin said in an interview two weeks ago. “There’s so many good things going on. I’ve been able to get out in schools some. Not as much as I would like. But if I can’t get in during the day, I try to get to an event on the weekend or at night,” he said. “It’s been a good way to get to know the community and the teachers and kids.”

Akin is expected to talk about the Huntsville City Schools vision of becoming a model school system in the United States during his address this evening. He is expected to speak for 30 minutes about what being a model school system is, and what he will do to look toward achieving that in the future.