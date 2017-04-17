rue21 set to close several locations in Alabama
Teen clothing store, rue21, is set to close 400 stores nationwide, including 14 Alabama locations according to our news partners at AL.com.
The retailer confirmed the news Saturday in a post on their Facebook page.
The following stores are set to close in Alabama:
- Alabaster – Colonial Promenade
- Athens – French Farms Pavilion
- Bessemer – Colonial Promenade Tannehill
- Birmingham – Promenade of Tutwiler Farms
- Cullman – Cullman Shopping Center
- Fultondale – Colonial Promenade Fultondale
- Huntsville – Valley Bend at Jones Farm
- Irondale – Eastwood Village
- Madison – Heritage Square
- Montgomery – Eastdale Mall
- Montgomery – Eastchase Plaza
- Prattville – Premiere Place Shopping Center
- Saraland – Saraland Gateway Centre
- Scottsboro – Scottsboro Marketplace
There isn’t a set time for when the stores will close. Rue21 has not announced if it will pursue bankruptcy protection in order to pay a debt load of nearly $1 billion.