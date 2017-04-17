× rue21 set to close several locations in Alabama

Teen clothing store, rue21, is set to close 400 stores nationwide, including 14 Alabama locations according to our news partners at AL.com.

The retailer confirmed the news Saturday in a post on their Facebook page.

The following stores are set to close in Alabama:

Alabaster – Colonial Promenade

Athens – French Farms Pavilion

Bessemer – Colonial Promenade Tannehill

Birmingham – Promenade of Tutwiler Farms

Cullman – Cullman Shopping Center

Fultondale – Colonial Promenade Fultondale

Huntsville – Valley Bend at Jones Farm

Irondale – Eastwood Village

Madison – Heritage Square

Montgomery – Eastdale Mall

Montgomery – Eastchase Plaza

Prattville – Premiere Place Shopping Center

Saraland – Saraland Gateway Centre

Scottsboro – Scottsboro Marketplace

There isn’t a set time for when the stores will close. Rue21 has not announced if it will pursue bankruptcy protection in order to pay a debt load of nearly $1 billion.