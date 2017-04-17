Rainsville PD has tripled the amount of arrests over the past month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - The Rainsville Police Department says its number of arrests have more than tripled over the course of a month.

In February, officers made roughly 20, but in March they made 67 arrests. So how did they do it?

"Our officers have really stepped up our enforcement efforts during traffic stops, which is one thing. In general, we just really want to make a difference in the city."

Rainsville has put more officers out policing roads, especially around the intersection of Love Road and Highway 35.

"We're not writing a lot of tickets. We're writing more warnings if anything. But because of the amount of enforcement that we're doing now, we're making contact with the people that are transporting narcotics and different things," explained Chief Kevin Smith of the Rainsville Police Department.

The goal is to try to eliminate accidents on Highway 35.

"It saves lives. When people don't fly through town it makes our accidents go down," said Chief Smith.

He says the more interaction you have with people, the more you find.

"You know, we don't have to the problems like Huntsville with gangs or the amounts of narcotics they do," said Chief Smith. "We're a rural area and there's a lot that comes through here."

The Rainsville Police Department isn't shocked by the numbers, especially as the weather gets warmer.

"Our call numbers typically go up in the spring and summer quite a bit. Then in the winter time, it goes back down."

They're prepared to tackle these arrests in an effort to keep the City of Rainsville as safe as possible.

"I don't want the citizens to be afraid. I don't want them to say 'oh don't come to Rainsville, they'll get you.' That's not our mentality. Our mentality is we're going to make this town safe for our people."