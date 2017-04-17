× Mentone man charged with killing his mother with baseball bat wants bond reduced

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Mentone man charged with murder in the beating death of his mother in May 2015 is seeking to have his bond reduced from $500,000 to something the range of $15,000 to $75,000.

Attorneys for Tyler Blansit, 23, say he’s been in jail since his arrest, that he’s been unable to make bond and that it should be reduced because he has no prior criminal record. They also contend he is not a danger to the community and say Alabama’s Rules of Criminal Procedure call for a bond amount in a murder case to be between $15,000 and $75,000.

Blansit is charged with killing his mother, Sherry Blansit, with a baseball bat. He is currently set to go on trial beginning Sept. 25.

Prosecutors opposed the request to reduce Blansit’s bond. In a court filing they argue the crime was “heinous, atrocious and cruel” and that the $500,000 bond amount is “reasonable, if not lenient” given the circumstances of the offense.

Prosecutors also attached a crime scene photo of Sherry Blansit as part of their motion arguing against lowering the bond amount.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris called the killing of Sherry Blansit “one of the most brutal deaths I’ve ever seen.”

The court has not yet ruled on Blansit’s request.