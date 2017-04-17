Limestone County standoff ends peacefully with 2 arrests

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man barricaded himself into his home when Limestone County deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant.
When deputies arrived at a residence on Lasso Circle in Toney, they made contact with 26-year-old Brent Michael Bircher and 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
Deputies say that Bircher ran and barricaded himself inside of the home.
Deputies were informed that Bircher was likely armed with a handgun. The Special Response Team was called to the scene and they entered the home.
Authorities found Bircher hiding in a closet and arrested him without incident.
Bircher and Smith were arrested and both are charged with 3rd Degree Burglary.
Deputies said that additional charges may be pending for Bircher.
