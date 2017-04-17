High School Couple Passes Away After Deadly Wreck on Easter Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Family members confirm 18-year-old Johathan Thornton and 16-year-old Maddie Echols died following last Friday's wreck on Gullion road near Lacey's Spring.

Family members say the two were dating at the time of the crash and in the prime of their lives. According to Jonathan Thornton's GoFundMe Page he was set to graduate from Buckhorn High School in May. Echols was a student at Grissom High School.

Alabama State Troopers tell WHNT News 19 Thornton died the night of the crash. Echols was transported to an area hospital. Family members confirmed that she was placed on life support, but passed away Easter Sunday. Right now her family is asking for prayers and strength. Her family declined to do an on camera interview, but her cousin sent us the following statement. "She was an innocent and joyful soul that lit up the room with her smile anywhere she went. We love and miss her dearly."