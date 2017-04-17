DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office finds a man face down behind a residence on County Road 232

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - It's all started when the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office received a call from a residence on County Road 232 on Lookout Mountain.

A woman called 911 and reported a domestic dispute. DeKalb County deputies, state troopers and investigators were sent to the scene.

When they arrived at the home, they say they found 36-year-old Alberto Felipe face down and unresponsive on a roadway behind the residence.

The DeKalb County Ambulance Service was immediately called.

A little after DAS arrived, the coroner pronounced Alberto Felipe dead at the scene.

The DeKalb County coroner's office took his body to the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for an autopsy.

From there, they hope to know how Felipe died.

Deputies and investigators have been working on the case this weekend as well as today following up on all the information they have.