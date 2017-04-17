Commuters Fed up with Train stopping on the track for a long period of time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison, Ala. – A problem in Madison has caused some people to speak out on their social media pages. A resident said the problem is with a train. They said a train just sits on the tracks during rush hour.

She said the tracks on Shelton road near Portal road is very troublesome. She said the train will be stopped on the track for a long period of time. The delay causes drivers to look for alternative routes that aren't always east to find.

She said it forces drivers to find another route in a heavy populated residential neighborhood. The track is owned by Norfolk Southern. They tell WHNT News 19 they have received calls about this problem in this spot before.

A representative from the company said the train stops on the track for a reason and are aware of the problem. They said the delay isn't on purpose.

The representative from the company said the train is stopped to allow other trains to pass in the area. They said they are currently working with local officials to fix the problem.