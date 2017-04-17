× Bob Jones Culinary Arts Team heading to Houston for national NASA HUNCH culinary competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A team from Bob Jones High School is making an out of this world dish for astronauts. They’ll find out if it passes the taste test when they participate in the national NASA HUNCH Culinary Competition in Houston on April 20 at the Johnson Space Center.

Bob Jones Student Tamia Johnson is a member of the culinary arts team heading to the competition.

“We have been working each and every Wednesday,” Johnson said. “Staying after school repeatedly to try and make this recipe perfection.”

The NASA HUNCH Culinary Competition tasks students with creating an original dessert recipe.

“We had very strict guidelines to follow for the nutritional content,” Culinary Arts Instructor Monica Creekmore said. “They had to write a research paper, make a video.”

The teams’ dishes, like the peach and blueberry cobbler Bob Jones’ team is creating, must stay sugar-free, gluten free and follow nutritional requirements for space. Astronauts will eventually enjoy the winning two recipes from the competition.

“I’m very proud of my students,” Creekmore said. “They’ve worked very hard, this is more than just a cooking competition.”