Beware of water dangers as you swim or boat this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the temperatures get warmer, more people will start taking boats out or swimming in the pool. Before you participate in any sort of water activities, Huntsville Fire and Rescue urges you to be prepared above all else.

“What we find is that 60 percent of people who drown are persons that were attempting a rescue,” said Huntsville Fire and Rescue Captain Pete Bryant.

Bryant is in the training division of Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

He said when it gets warmer outside, that’s when recreational water activities can go wrong. Some of those dangers happen on the Tennessee River.

“There’s a lot of power associated with that river and it’s really easy to underestimate that or become overconfident with our own ability,” said Bryant.

When out on the water, Captain Bryant says there are a few things you should always practice. The first thing you should keep in mind is to be aware of your surroundings.

“Have the right type of equipment in place, available for people to use,” said Bryant.

For Huntsville Fire and Rescue, if they are called to a water emergency, they come prepared with a rescue bag.

“Inside that bag we have flotation devices, flotation vests for all personnel to wear,” said Bryant. “We want to take care of ourselves so that we can be able to help people.”

Captain Bryant said if you know you’re in a situation above your experience level when it comes to water activities, it just takes the courage to say no to avoid an accident.