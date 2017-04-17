Authorities ask public to call if they’ve seen missing Hazel Green teenager

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to keep an eye out for Ashley Junkins, 16.

She was reported missing three weeks ago — her family last saw her on Monday, March 27 in Hazel Green. She was wearing a gray, long-sleeved Auburn shirt, black skinny jeans, and boots similar to the Ugg brand design.

Junkins is 5′ 3″ tall, weighs about 90 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has a semicolon tattoo on her right ankle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Junkins is a runaway, and they don’t believe she’s in danger. She’s with her boyfriend and investigators have been looking for her in north Alabama and southern Tennessee.

If you see her or know where she is, please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 533-8856 or Private Investigator Rick Victorino at (256) 345-2068.

Junkins’ family is very concerned about her and wants her to come home.