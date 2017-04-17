× Alabama guard declares for NBA draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- After three players have transferred from Alabama’s basketball roster since March, a fourth and crucial part of the next season could be leaving too.

Braxton Key, the top scorer from 2016-17, will enter the NBA draft. He will not hire an agent, leaving the possibility open for a comeback if his draft stock is not promising. Key has until May 24 to remove his name from the draft.

The decision was made after a few weeks of research that didn’t turn up promising projections for selection, AL.com learned. That would mean Key is almost certain to be back in Tuscaloosa for next season barring major changes.

