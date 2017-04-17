A tie? What? We’re going to check the video on the kayak race between Jerry Hayes and Mayor Battle…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The weather is beautiful and that gets many of us thinking about getting on the water. Have you heard about the upcoming “Paddle the Canal” challenge?

It’s set for Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 in Rotary Plaza, just next to the Embassy Suites hotel downtown. This is a time trial event and the “race track” goes down the canal to Thrasher Memorial Fountain and back. It’s going to be a fun event with expert, novice and costume categories plus free concerts, food trucks and a craft beer garden. The festivities are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

You can still purchase untimed registrations during packet pickup on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Paddlers Park and then at the merchandise table on Saturday morning at the Start/Finish line.

On Monday, April 17, WHNT News 19 Anchor Jerry Hayes challenged Huntsville Tommy Battle to paddle the canal. We streamed it LIVE on the WHNT News 19 Facebook Page and it was quite fun to watch:

As far as who won, the initial announcement from Chad Emerson, CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. was that Hayes and Battle tied.

They were stunned to hear that, as were we!

Emerson later said Jerry’s time was 4:23 to Mayor Battle’s 4:32. We’re going to check the video… stay tuned. Regardless, it’s all in good fun and really just for bragging rights. In the end, both are winners in our book.