Two women found dead in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two women were found dead early Saturday morning in Lake Tuscaloosa, according to our news partner AL.com.

Police say Shelly Darling, 34, and Elizabeth Whipple, 41, were reported missing by family members after they disappeared together around 8 AM on Friday morning.

Darling’s husband said the pair were going to sunbath at the family lakehouse, but did not return later that day for dinner.

Family members went looking for the women and found their belongings on the dock, but no sign of the women.

A dive team and lake patrol found the bodies of the women around 4:30 AM on Saturday. Autopsies will be performed on Monday.