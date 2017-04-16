× Turner completes $28 million TEDAC expansion project at Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Turner Construction Company’s Huntsville office has announced the completion of three new facilities for the Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center at Redstone Arsenal. Turner worked with the design team from AECOM on the project.

The new facilities include a 28,500-square-foot collaboration center, which will house an electronics lab and a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, in addition to administrative office space. A 700-square-foot, single-level visitor screening facility will be used to issue badges for campus access. Finally, a 28,000-square-foot repository will store forensic evidence after it’s been analyzed. The repository will also include space for file storage, offices and a café and eatery for campus employees.

“TEDAC has a crucial role in America’s war on terror, and the addition of these state-of-the-art facilities will only strengthen the organization’s ability to carry out its duties effectively,” said Turner Southeast Federal Account Manager Tyce Hudson.

FBI Director James Comey has previously described Huntsville as a possible new “center of gravity” for the agency. Redstone Arsenal is also home to FBI’s Hazardous Devices School, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Center for Explosives Training and Research and the recently constructed laboratory at TEDAC headquarters.

“The choice of Huntsville as a base for TEDAC’s vital work is a vote of confidence in the community,” Hudson added. “We look forward to continuing to build Huntsville’s reputation through future projects.”