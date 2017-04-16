Scattered showers and storms move in Monday

After a summery and mainly dry weekend, we’ll finally see a decent chance of rain move in to start the work week. Coverage likely will not be widespread, but many of us will get enough rain to at least settle the pollen.

A weak cold front will move north of the Tennessee Valley Monday morning, then stall out. That keeps us in a good position to see scattered showers and a few storms Monday, especially during daytime heating hours. Showers will start popping up around noontime, but the better chance of rain will come during the afternoon as the front starts to drop further south. With the heating of the day and a good amount of moisture in place we’ll have enough instability to support a few storms, but severe weather is not expected.

Showers will taper off as we head into the evening, but the front will stay stalled over the Valley. That will lead to a few widely scattered showers and storms again on Tuesday afternoon before the front lifts back northward Wednesday. The best chance of rain Monday and Tuesday will be north of the Tennessee river, closer to the front.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday aren’t impressive if you’re hoping for a good soaking rain. We’ll be looking at close to half an inch from the showers and storms that pop up, but unfortunately not everyone will get to see the rain. Rainfall amounts will likely be more scattered, as is often the case this time of year.

Any rain right now is good for us. We’re not quite out of the drought, and our rainfall deficits are starting to grow. We’re behind by 2-3 inches from the start of the year, and picking up consistent rainfall is particularly important during springtime since many plants are starting to pop up and grow again. After this system it doesn’t look like we have another good chance of rain until next weekend.