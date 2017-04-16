× Political Analyst Jess Brown discusses the changes to the Alabama legislature in 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s been almost a week since Robert Bentley resigned as Alabama’s governor and Lt. Governor Kay Ivey ascended to the top job.

This week, Steve Johnson sat down with Jess Brown, WHNT News 19’s Political Analyst. They discussed various scandals and changes surrounding the Alabama legislature, from Robert Bentley’s resignation to the new Governor’s rise to the governorship.

You can view the entire conversation with Political Analyst Jess Brown here in three parts:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video