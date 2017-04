× Police investigating reports of shots fired at Stoner Park on Bragg Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are present at Stoner Park on Bragg Street where witnesses say they have heard shots fired. A HEMSI unit is also on the scene.

A car appears to have driven into a fence and has caution tape around it.

WHNT News 19 is on the scene and will provide updates to this story as more details come in.