Mark your calendars! The Ooh La La Fashion Show & Luncheon is set for April 26th

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Spring fashions, great food and a great cause. It all comes together at the second annual Ooh La La Fashion Show & Luncheon April 26th.

The fabulous event is being hosted by the Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County. Their goal is to improve the quality of life for others in our community, focusing on programs that assist people with brain-related disorders and disabilities.

The luncheon begins at noon at the Burningtree Country Club in Decatur. Tickets are $40, and can be purchased from members of the club, or at Goody 2 Shoes and Cricket by the Creek. For more info call Roxie Young, Fundraising Chair for Pilot Luncheon Club Fashion Show, at 256-476-0387.