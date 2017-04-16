× Love food and beer? You wont want to miss these upcoming events!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s restaurant and brewery scene is flourishing. It’s hard to keep up! HomeGrown Huntsville will be hosting two events to help.

If you’re a beer lover you’ll want to check out the Beer Hop. It will be Wednesday, April 26 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Guests will be able to visit three breweries, including Straight to Ale, Liquor Express, and Mad Malt Brewing, in one night. Food trucks will be available at each brewery so guests can also grab dinner while being transported to each location by trolley! To pick a location to start the tour and to purchase tickets click here.

Dine & Dash takes place Wednesday, May 10 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased here. Guests will be transported by trolley to the different venues, all they have to do is pick a location to start. Visit four great local restaurants in one night and enjoy an appetizer and drink tasting at each venue. Ruth`s Chris Steakhouse, The Wine Cellar, Luciano, & Mason Dixon Bakery are all involved.