× Jack Mitchell, owner and founder of Foodland, dies at 78

GADSDEN, Ala. – A big player in Alabama groceries – Jack Mitchell – died this weekend.

He was the CEO and founder of Mitchell Grocery in Albertville. His company founded Foodland — a chain with more than 20 locations across the Southeast.

His visitation was held on Sunday, April 16th, and his funeral will be held tomorrow. Mitchell was 78 years old.