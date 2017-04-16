× H&R Block open on Easter to help with last minute tax filings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –The tax filing deadline is just a couple of days away. And for those out there who might still have questions, despite the holiday you can even get them answered today.

Tuesday, April 18th, is the tax filing deadline. If you’re still rushing to get your taxes done, H&R Block is making itself available to help.

H&R Block offices nationwide will be open on Easter and extending their office hours Sunday. The company said they’re choosing to open on Easter to give taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns an extra day of assistance.

H&R Block’s tax professionals will help clients claim all the tax breaks they are entitled to, and file their returns. So if you’re looking for some last-minute help this is a great option. The company said the average H&R Block client sees a tax professional with more than 8 years of experience and 450 hours of training.

They are a great resource for answering any and all of your tax questions. If you’ve got some extra time today and really want to get your taxes done with professional help before the next two days they are welcoming walk-in’s. Or you can schedule an appointment.

For more information on local H&R Block Easter hours, or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-HRBLOCK.